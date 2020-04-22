NEWS MAX:

A contract egg farmer in Minnesota said he had to euthanize 61,000 chickens after the coronavirus pandemic has driven down demand for their eggs, according to the Star Tribune.

“They come in with carts, put them all in carts, wheel them up to the end, put a hose in that cart and gas them, then dump them over the edge into a conveyor and convey them up into semis and the semis haul them out,” Kerry Mergen, told the Star Tribune.

“I was in there for quite a while, and the longer I was there the more disgusted and disappointed I was knowing that I’m not going to see anything put back in my checkbook again, so after a while, I just simply left,” he added.

