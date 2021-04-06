The New York Post:

The two Texas brothers accused of slaughtering four family members before killing themselves said they easily got weapons because gun control is “a joke” — and were sent off the rails partly from watching TV’s “The Office.”

In a rambling 12-page note initially linked to his Instagram page, Farhan Towhid, 19, said that he and his 21-year-old brother, Tanvir Towhid, were united in manic depression and all-day TV watching sessions.

“The first and most important show we watched was ‘The Office’,” Farhan wrote in the note that started, “Hey everyone, I killed myself and my family.”

The Steve Carrell comedy was one of “four very important issues I encountered throughout my life,” Farhan claimed in the online note police confirmed to CBS DFW is linked to the gruesome bloodbath.

He then ranted at length about how the show “should’ve ended when [Carell’s character] Michael left” because ‘eventually it went s–t” — complaining about plot- and character-developments that enraged him.

“People say the finale makes up for it, which is a complete lie. Sure it was cute, but it doesn’t justify the last few s—y seasons we had to deal with,” he wrote, saying he had “a lot more I want to say but hey, life is short.”

“We kept watching until February 21, 2021. That’s the day my older brother came into my room with a proposition: if we can’t fix everything in a year, we’ll kill ourselves and our family,” he wrote of the show.

They soon changed that to just a month, with Farhan saying, “We eventually realized we were just biding our time. Waiting a year was way too long. Why not wait a month?” he said.

