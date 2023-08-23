Farage: Jailing Donald Trump Could Lead to a ‘Civil War-Like Split’ in America

An “irrational hatred” behind the movement to jail former President Donald Trump could lead the United States towards a “Civil War-like split”, Brexit’s Nigel Farage warned this week. Writing from Milwaukee ahead of the first Republican Party debates of the presidential primary season, Mr Farage noted that his longtime political ally and friend will loom large over the contest, despite refusing to take part in the debates. Yet, the divisiveness seen within the so far primary will pale in comparison to what could befall the nation as a whole if the government actually imprisons the former president, the Brexit leader warned.

In an article in the Express newspaper, Farage said that “an irrational fear and hatred” of Donald Trump seems to be sending America down a dangerous path, in which it could see a “civil war-like split”. “Trump is now facing dozens of different criminal charges – both personal and political – and most fair-minded Americans can see that he is up against nothing less than an Establishment-led witch-hunt,” he wrote. “If citizens lose respect for the judiciary on the basis that they feel it is increasingly politicised, and then decide to take matters into their own hands, America could be subject to the most potent split since the civil war.”

