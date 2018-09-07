FRANCE 24:

Swedes vote in legislative elections on Sunday expected to see the far-right surge amid a deep rift over the integration of hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers, with the election outcome seen as uncertain.

Neither Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s left-wing bloc nor the centre-right opposition were seen obtaining a majority. The far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), an anti-immigration party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement, are tipped to win around 20 percent of votes, according to an average of seven polling institutes published in the past 10 days, up from 13 percent in 2014 elections.

That could make SD Sweden’s second biggest party behind Lofven’s Social Democrats. SD has capitalised on voters who feel left behind by traditional parties in favour of the 400,000 asylum seekers who have arrived since 2012, whom they believe are straining the country’s famed welfare model.

Immigration, integration, health care, the climate and education have been Swedes’ main concerns in the election campaign.