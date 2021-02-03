The Sun:

The group was formally listed on Wednesday, according to the Toronto Star, with the Canadian Government saying they played a pivotal role in the Capitol riots on January 6.

Now considered a terrorist group, it means the Proud Boys may have assets seized and face harsher terrorism-related criminal penalties.

A government official said just because they are a member doesn’t mean they will be charged with a crime.

However, if an individual engages in violent acts they could be charged with terrorist crimes.

Sending money to the organization or buying Proud Boys paraphernalia would also be a crime.

“The group and its members have openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

It continued: “The group regularly attends Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests as counter-protesters, often engaging in violence targeting BLM supporters.

“On January 6, 2021, the Proud Boys played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”

At least five people died after Trump supporters stormed the political hub.

Last week, sources told the Star that white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups have been investigated by Canada’s intelligence agencies.

In a January statement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office revealed agencies were “very actively” monitoring far-right groups.

Read more at The Sun