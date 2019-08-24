The Epoch Times:

A journalist for Business Insider recently tested the ease of buying a gun at a Walmart store, and after being denied during the background check, concluded it was “far more complicated” than she expected.

Business Insider reporter Hayley Peterson said in an Aug. 21 report that she tried to buy a gun at a Walmart store in Virginia to test “the placement, selection, marketing, and security of firearms in Walmart’s stores, and to learn more about the retailer’s processes governing gun sales.”

Peterson noted that Walmart’s lack of firearms product advertising and the fact they only sell guns in certain stores was the first hurdle that frustrated what she assumed would be a quick and easy acquisition.

“After hours of Googling and calling, I finally had a breakthrough and found a Walmart store that sold guns,” she wrote.

The second obstacle was that Peterson failed to pass the background check after her home address did not match the one on her license. The clerk told her that she would have to bring in another document with the correct address to clear this hurdle.

“She apologized, told me the rules were strict around background checks, and asked me to come back another time to finish the purchase,” Peterson noted in the report. “At this point, I decided to give up on buying a gun at Walmart.”