Far-left Tries to Deny Israeli Women Were Raped, Assaulted During Hamas Attack

Far-left activists who support the Palestinians against Israel are attempting to deny that Israeli women were assaulted and raped during the October 7 terror attack because they say the accusations are justifying what they call the “genocide” of Palestinians.

The latest shocking example comes from the University of Alberta, where the university’s Sexual Assault Centre signed onto a letter by Canada’s BDS [“Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions”] Coalition casting doubt on claims of sexual assault during the attack.

The text of the letter — which appears to have been taken down on some sites — includes the following paragraphs:

We, the undersigned, residing as settlers in so-called Canada, urge Canadian political leaders to end their complicity in the ongoing massacres and genocide in Gaza, Occupied Palestine. The letter, demanding accountability and action from political leaders, is as follows:



Dear Members of Parliament,



You have called on Canada to urge for an “immediate ceasefire” in the face of unimaginable devastation. Yet, all Canadian political parties dehumanize Palestinians, facilitating Israeli-led genocide against them. If you truly value Palestinian life and international law, we thus call on you to resign now. Consider the recent resignation of 23 Labour councillors in the UK in response to Starmer’s support for collective punishment: “In a choice between serving our parties or justice, we have chosen justice”.



All of you are complicit in Israel’s killing of over 5000 Palestinians in Gaza thus far. The Liberal government argued “with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the [Al Ahli] hospital”, even after the Anglican Church that owns the hospital and Doctors Without Borders concluded otherwise. Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh repeated the unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence, refused to end his party’s deal with the Liberals, and revoked the passes of four delegates who joined a pro-Palestine rally at the NDP Convention. [original emphasis]

