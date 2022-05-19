Things don’t look good for San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in his recall election, according to new polls.

Though the share of voters planning to vote “yes” on removing him from office has shrunk somewhat in the latest survey, the recall is still 10 points more popular than not ahead of the June 7 election. The results of the Public Policy Polling survey, shared with SF Gate, indicate that 48% of San Franciscans are planning to vote “yes” on the recall, 38% will likely vote “no,” and 14% are undecided. The margin of error was 4.3 percentage points, and nearly 700 likely voters were surveyed.

