At the end of March, NPR was forced to conduct major layoffs and podcast cancellations following a $30 million sponsorship shortfall. These layoffs prompted immediate backlash and accusations of racism and misogyny, just because some of the laid-off employees were people of color or LGBTQ.

Liberal media outlet NPR, whose budget is comprised of more than 25% taxpayer dollars, cut about 10% of its workforce across all departments, as well as four podcasts – Invisibilia, Louder Than a Riot, Rough Translation, and Everyone & Their Mom.

One of these podcasts, Louder Than a Riot, was quick to speak out against NPR leadership, accusing them of intentionally targeting Black and LGBTQ employees/programs.

Louder Than a Riot is a podcast about the double standards, oppression, and injustices faced by black women and queer people.

Following the NPR layoffs, the Louder Than a Riot Twitter page announced the show’s cancellation, saying, “Louder Than a Riot has been cancelled [sic] by NPR. Our producers and editor have been laid off, although NPR would like everyone to stay on until June to finish publishing the show. We are taking some time to process what this looks like for our staff.”

