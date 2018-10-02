FOX NEWS:

A left-wing editorial cartoonist faced backlash over the weekend for drawing a cartoon that critics say mocked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s 10-year-old daughter, Liza.

The cartoon by Chris Britt depicted the girl saying, “Dear God, please forgive my angry, lying, alcoholic father for sexually assaulting Dr. [Christine] Ford,” while praying before bed.

In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Kavanaugh told lawmakers that Liza had said to her mother, Ashley, that “we should pray” for Ford. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the early 1980s, when they were both in high school.

Liza’s older sister, Margaret, is 13.

The cartoon displayed Friday’s date as well as the name of the Illinois Times, an alternative weekly newspaper based in Springfield. However, it gained wider notice on Sunday, when an anonymous Twitter user said it “contravenes every standard of decency in our society” and asked the paper to “[p]lease remove it.”

To Whom it May Concern at Illinois Times: I would like to formally lodge a protest at the disgraceful sketch by your cartoonist, Chris Britt, depicting the 10 year-old daughter of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. It contravenes every standard of decency in our society. Please remove it.

In a Facebook statement Monday, the Illinois Times said Britt was “a regular contributor,” but “not an employee.” The paper added that the cartoon was posted on Britt’s Facebook page and “did not appear in our publication or on our website.