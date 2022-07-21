Far-left billionaire George Soros contributed $1,000,000 to failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign in Texas late last month.

The Texas Ethics Commission’s website shows that Soros’s contribution to the Beto for Texas PAC came on June 23. Soros is a major donor to Democrat campaigns, having contributed millions to the top pro-Clinton Super PAC during Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. He also contributed to PACs that supported radical leftist district attorneys during their campaigns in recent years, including Alvin Bragg in New York County, New York, George Gascón in Los Angeles County, California, and Kim Foxx in Cook County, Illinois.

Between late February and the end of June, O’Rourke raised a record of $27.6 million, while his general election opponent, Gov Greg Abbott (R-TX), was not far behind, taking in $24.9 million, the Texas Tribune reported. Since November 15, 2021, O’Rourke has raised $40.9 million, but only 60 percent of the total has come from contributors in Texas, compared to Abbott’s $37 million, 83 percent of which has come from in-state donors. Abbott has 45.7 million in cash on hand, leading his opponent by a nearly 2-1 margin, as O’Rourke has 23.9 million in his war chest.

