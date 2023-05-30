The Atlantic continues the media’s year-long fit at Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, coupled with his refusal to follow the censorship industrial complex’s instructions on who to ban or amplify.

The article was written by journalist Charlie Warzel, who has spent years agitating for censorship from the pages of BuzzFeed, the New York Times, and now the Atlantic.

Comparing Twitter to conservative-owned platforms like Truth Social and Rumble, Warzel describes Musk’s opposition to far-left wokeness as a sign of his supposedly far-right views.

Via the Atlantic:

Twitter has long been described, even by its most ardent users, as a hellsite. But under Elon Musk, Twitter has evolved into a platform that is indistinguishable from the wastelands of alternative social-media sites like Truth Social and Parler. It is now a right-wing social network.



In December, I argued that if we are to judge Musk strictly by his actions as Twitter’s owner, it is accurate to call him a far-right activist. As a public figure, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the right’s culture war against progressivism—which he refers to as “the woke mind virus”—and his $44 billion Twitter purchase can easily be seen as an explicitly political act to advance this specific ideology. Now the site itself has unquestionably transformed under his leadership into an alternative social-media platform—one that offers a haven to far-right influencers and advances the interests, prejudices, and conspiracy theories of the right wing of American politics.

While Warzel wants to delegitimize Musk as an extremist, the Twitter owner, who says he did not vote for Trump in 2020, describes himself as a moderate.

