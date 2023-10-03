Far Left Activist Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Attacker Near NYC Bus Stop While Girlfriend Watched in Horror

Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was brutally stabbed to death in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.Carson was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding, according to CBS New York.The suspect, who was acting erratically, approached Carson and asked, “What are you looking at?” before launching the fatal attack.Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. As of now, the suspect remains at large.Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:According to the New York Post, Carson was an activist focused on sustainability and environmental policies. He was also a published poet, who had once written a poem called “Anxiety” about fears over his own death.

