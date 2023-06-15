Fans have been raging at pop singer Lady Gaga after she partnered with Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT migraine treatment, charging she sold out to Big Pharma.

In an Instagram post, Gaga shared a photo of herself performing onstage with a superimposed graphic of the Nurtec ODT label in the upper right corner.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today. #MHAM,” she said in the caption.

Gaga, who has become the face of the brand after Khloé Kardashian, revealed she had been diagnosed with migraines at age 14.

“My experience with migraines was debilitating. I would be in bed for days with tremendous pain in my head, behind my eyes, and all throughout my face,” she told Pfizer. “I couldn’t read or have any lights on, and I needed to be alone in a quiet room for hours that could lead to days until the pain subsided.”

