YAHOO NEWS:

Fans of the country rock group Confederate Railroad are outraged after the band was dropped from the lineup at an Illinois state fair.

The band was slated to perform at the Du Quoin State Fair in Du Quoin, Ill. on Aug. 27 for “90s Country Reloaded Day,” but have since been removed from the fair lineup. While it is not immediately clear what the rationale behind the change was, some believe the decision was made because the band’s name was deemed inappropriate.

Fellow country artists Charlie Daniels and Joe Bonsall, a member of the Oak Ridge Boys, took to Twitter to speak out about how “political correctness” is “out of control,” and how it’s unfair to cancel a group of talented artists because of their band’s name.

Fans echoed the same thoughts on social media, emphasizing how people need to focus on the music and not whether people will be offended.

“Confederate Railroad plays some very good music! I’m so disgusted with all this politically correct nonsense. I don’t care what one does, someone wont like it and possibly be offended by it,” one person wrote. “That’s life. Whoever’s offended needs to put on their big kid pants and move on.”