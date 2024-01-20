Fani Willis, accused of affair with Trump prosecutor, vowed to not date staff in 2020: ‘Certainly inappropriate’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is accused of having a clandestine relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to bring charges against former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case, promised in a 2020 interview that she would not sleep with her staffers.

Willis is under fire for allegedly having a secret relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as a special prosecutor in the high-profile case in November 2021 for a hefty salary — a day before he filed for divorce from his wife.

“I will certainly not be choosing to date people that work under me,” Willis said during an April 2020 appearance on “The Patricia Crayton Show” while campaigning for district attorney.

“We are at a place in society where things happen in people’s relationships — husbands and wives sometimes, there are outside relationships. I don’t think that that’s what the community is concerned about. Although there might be a moral breaking in that,” she continued.

“I think that what citizens are really, really concerned about is if you chose to have inappropriate contact with employees,” she continued.

