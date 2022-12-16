A man who describes himself as a lifelong New England Patriots fan is suing Tom Brady after he invested his entire life savings in the FTX crypto scheme.

Michael Livieratos, 56, says in his filing that he was convinced to invest in FTX after seeing the commercials in which Tom Brady was pushing the company headed by Democrat mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried.

As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” the man told the media, according to the New York Post.

Bankman-Fried has since been arrested and charged with financial crimes in the Bahamas, where his company was registered.

