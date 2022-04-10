Mothers Against Drug Deaths.com

We are moms who want to keep kids from losing their lives and futures to fentanyl. Many more of us are stepping up, as parents, and citizens of California, to demand that we shut down the drug death markets, create psychiatry for all, and adopt a “Shelter First” policy for drug addicted homeless, so they can get the help they need. We’ve had enough. As mothers of children killed by fentanyl and mothers of homeless addicts living on the streets of San Francisco, we’ve launched a blistering advertisement campaign to warn tourists against visiting the city because of the deadly open-air drug markets. It’s horrifying. Parents worldwide should know that San Francisco is unsafe for children and families. It’s no wonder that from July 2020 – July 2021 nearly 55,000 people left San Francisco. Many of them left citing the city’s open-air drug markets. We’ve taken out a large billboard in Union Square, one of the city’s main tourist destinations and shopping districts, as well as promoting the campaign on social media. Please help us by sharing this campaign on social media.

