NEW YORK POST:

A famous “puzzle” from perhaps the world’s most famous theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, has been solved, after a missing page was found.

The handwritten page — part of an appendix to a 1930 paper written by the Nobel winner on unified field theory — was discovered nestled in the 110-page trove Israel’s Hebrew University was given as a donation.

“In the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle,” Hanoch Gutfreund, scientific advisor to the university’s Einstein archive, said in comments to the AFP.

Finally, much to the university’s delight, the mystery has now been solved.

“This article was one of many in Einstein’s attempts to unify the forces of nature into one, single theory and he devoted the last 30 years of his life to this effort,” the university said, describing the paper.

Included in the rest of the 110-page archive — which was unveiled to coincide with Einstein’s 140th birthday later this month — are letters from the German-born physicist expressing concern about the rise of the Nazi party and a host of other scientific and personal issues.