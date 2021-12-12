SF GATE:

Kimberly Balde of Chicago was sitting in a minivan, with her young nieces and an adult cousin, near San Francisco’s Lombard Street on Monday afternoon when she heard a loud and startling smash.

Kimberly looked behind her, across the back seat, to check on the children, ages 2 and 4, who were sitting in the third row. She saw that the window was broken, as well as a male suspect, who was wearing a ski mask and black gloves. The suspect was in the midst of grabbing a bag containing a laptop, a passport, the children’s birth certificates, headphones and more, she said. The strap of the bag was wrapped around the headrest where one of the girls was sitting.

The older child exclaimed, “A ninja took your bag,” Kimberly said.

“I didn’t really have time to react,” Kimberly said. “When it happened, I heard the window smash. I looked back and I looked at the kids and they were surprised. I jumped out of the car. It was a five-second deal.”

While Kimberly was rattled, she said that she’s relieved no one was hurt.

More from the SF Gate