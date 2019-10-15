The New York Post:

The family of an Australian man who died after pumping his genitals with illicit silicone injections is now suing the person who they say forced him to do it.

In 2018, Rolling Stone reported that 29-year-old Tank Hafertepen — who changed his name from Jack Chapman at the behest of his “master,” Dylan Hafertepen — died of a lung hemorrhage caused in part by silicone traveling through the bloodstream into his lungs, a condition called “silicone embolism syndrome.”

Tank’s family alleges that he was ordered to increase his testicles to the size of basketballs while he was a “submissive” in Dylan’s Seattle-based polyamorous group. Dylan’s submissives, or “pups,” would perform acts to win his favor, which included the requirement of having an oversized scrotum.