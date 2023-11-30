Family shares harrowing details about 4-year-old American’s capture by Hamas: ‘In the dark for 50 days’

The family of Abigail Mor Idan — the 4-year-old who was the first American hostage released by Hamas in its cease-fire deal with Israel — gave heartbreaking new details of her capture to help push for the release of the Iran-backed terror group’s remaining hostages.

Just weeks before her fourth birthday, Abigail crawled out from under her massacred father’s body outside their southern Israel home on Oct. 7 to discover she was alone after Hamas left her an orphan, her great-aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Minutes earlier, Hamas gunmen shot her mother to death inside their house.Her father tried to flee with the little girl and two of his other children before the terrorists “gunned him down,” Naftali said.In his final act of paternal devotion, “he fell on Abigail, covering her” while her 10-year-old brother, Michael, and 6-year-old sister, Amalia, ran away, Naftali said.

