NEW YORK POST:

The family of the Goldman Sachs employee who was gunned down in a random subway attack Sunday morning has a message for Mayor Eric Adams: “Do your job.”

Griselda Vile decried the gun violence that cut short the life of her 48-year-old brother, Daniel Enriquez, who was riding a Q train on his way to brunch.

“No one, no one, no one should have this happen to their family,” Vile told The Post Sunday evening.

“And the worst part is, even if they catch this person, he’s going to be out again,” she added, touching on the state’s bail reform laws that have let so many criminals back out on the street.

READ MORE