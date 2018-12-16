NY POST

The parents of a Marine slain by a terrorist bomb in Afghanistan in 2010 are dumbfounded that the decorated Green Beret who killed the suspect is now being tried on murder charges. “I think that’s crazy,” said David Kleinschmidt, stepfather of victim Sgt. Jeremy R. McQueary, a day after Friday’s revelation that former Special Forces commando Maj. Mathew Golsteyn could face the death penalty. “I don’t understand why they are bringing this up again,” Kleinschmidt told The Post in a call to his home in Columbus, Ind.

