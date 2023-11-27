The aunt of Roni Krivoi, 25, a Russian-Israeli who was one of the hostages released Sunday by Hamas terrorists, told an Israeli radio station Monday that he had escaped and hidden for four days in Gaza before being caught again by Palestinian civilians.Elena Magid told Kan radio that Krivoi had been working at the Supernova music festival, where Hamas murdered 260 innocent people. He hid in a pit to save himself, but was found and taken to Gaza. His family did not know his whereabouts for a week.She said that he had been captured, and held in a building that collapsed due to explosions in Israeli bombings.

He succeeded in escaping, and after four days of hiding alone, was caught by “Gazans” who “returned him to the hands of the terrorists.”The role of Palestinian civilians in supporting Hamas terrorists has been in the spotlight. Many civilians participated in looting and atrocities during the October 7 attack, and many were shown celebrating the murder and the kidnappings in Gaza.Krivoi’s release was reportedly a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has worked closely with Iran in the Ukraine war and is suspected of helping Hamas indirectly in the October 7 attack, specifically in its use of drones to drop explosive charges.Magid said that Krivoi only held Israeli citizenship and that the family had been in the country for 30 years. She complained that the media had portrayed the family as Russian, simply because his parents had retained their Russian citizenship to maintain contact with relatives in St. Petersburg. She said that the family had no special connection to Russia or to Vladimir Putin.

