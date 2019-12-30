NEW YORK POST:

The family of the Monsey madman accused of stabbing five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration claimed he is “not a member of any hate groups” and that his mental illness is to blame for the bloody attack, according to a new report.

Grafton Thomas, 38, allegedly knifed celebrants gathered Saturday night at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s Shul — leaving one in critical condition.

His lawyer Michael Sussman said that Thomas “has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations.”

“He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime,” Sussman said in a statement obtained by The Times Herald-Record. “He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups.”

The family has instructed Sussman “to seek immediate mental health evaluation of Grafton,” the statement continued.