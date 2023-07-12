The family of a victim of the Manson cult has slammed the decision to release cult member Leslie Van Houten, following her release from prison on Tuesday.

Anthony DiMaria, the nephew of hair stylist Jay Sebring who was killed by the cult in 1969, yesterday called out California Governor Newsom’s decision not to appeal.

He told CNN: ‘I certainly have respect for Governor Newsom and the attorney general. But our families strongly, vehemently disagree with their decision not to file an appeal.’

He warned that Van Houten’s, 73, release set a ‘dangerous, pernicious precedent’ and called her a ‘cold-blooded killer in one of the most notorious murder rampages in United States history.’

Van Houten walked out of a California prison on Tuesday after serving 53 years of a life sentence for her involvement in two of the infamous Manson murders.

