Family of Louisiana grandmother whose arm was severed as she was dragged behind her vehicle during horrific carjacking issue scathing message to killer as he is sentenced to 25 years in prison

The family of a Louisiana grandmother who died in a violent carjacking which saw her arm torn off has issued a scathing message to her killer. John Honore, 18, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years on Friday for the murder of Linda Frickey, 73, on March 21, 2022.He and a gang of teens ripped open the elderly woman’s car door and dragged her out of the vehicle. They sped away with her still in the car, trapped by her seatbelt, until the force severed one of her arms. She died of her injuries shortly afterwards.Her sister-in-law, Kathy Richard, issued an emotional message to Honore from the witness stand, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. ‘When you take your last breath, may the only thing you hear be the hellhounds coming for you, to drag your a– back down to where you belong,’ she said.

