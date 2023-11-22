Family of American orphan, 3, taken by Hamas hopes she is home by her 4th birthday

The family of a 3-year-old American orphan who is expected to be among the 50 hostages released by Hamas after reaching a deal with Israel said they are hoping to see her safely home by her fourth birthday on Friday.

Abigail Mor Idan, 3, was snatched by the terrorist group after fleeing her south Israel home where her father Roy Edan, 43, a photojournalist, and mother, Smadar Edan, were murdered on Oct. 7.

“The one thing that we all hold on to is that hope now that Abigail comes home, she comes home by Friday,” the toddler’s aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali told CNN Tuesday night.

“Friday is her 4th birthday. We need to see Abigail come out and then we will be able to believe it.”

Naftali, who lives in Los Angeles, added that she and her family watched the news all day on Tuesday amid the hostage negotiations “and we are still at this place where we haven’t seen, we don’t know any details about any of the hostages.

