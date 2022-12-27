Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing.

According to Houston police, Luis Manuel Casillas was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near West Little York Road.

Casillas’ family is devastated. They said he was killed over a $500 repair job. It was money he planned to put toward Christmas gifts for his two children.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this.”

Investigators said they’re looking into the incident and hope to find surveillance video of the shooting.

Witnesses said they saw Casillas get into an argument and try to get away before he was executed while begging for his life.

“He begged them, ‘I have a family, just take whatever you want.’ And they said ‘no,'” Sandy Casillas said.

His children, still too young to fully understand what happened to their father, opened presents on Christmas.

“Santa showed up but daddy didn’t,” Sandy Casillas said. “We don’t have a holiday no more – we don’t know what the holidays are no more.”

