NEW YORK POST:

A mother-daughter duo confessed to killing the family’s granny two years ago — and cashing her monthly checks ever since, Arizona cops said.

Tara Aven, 46, and daughter Briar Aven, 24, were arrested last Tuesday after authorities conducted a welfare check at 77-year-old Sandra Aven’s home in Prescott, the Arizona Republic reported.

A neighbor contacted authorities, saying he hadn’t seen the elder Aven in a while and was worried about her well-being.

Sandra’s daughter and granddaughter live next door and were questioned, officials said. Briar initially told police her grandmother was “out of town and unavailable.”

But the information they provided was inconsistent, prompting officers to enter the grandmother’s home, according to officials.

Inside the residence, officers discovered an “obviously deceased person,” according to the Arizona Republic. The body was later identified as the 77-year-old woman.

Tara and Briar confessed to killing the grandmother more than a year ago, authorities said. The mother and daughter continued to cash “numerous monthly payment checks” sent to the grandmother, news station KNXV reported.