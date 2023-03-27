An employee at a Family Dollar in Arizona was arrested for shooting a shoplifter who slugged him in the face when the worker asked him to leave, reports said.

The employee, Kevin Salas Madrid, encountered the alleged serial shoplifter inside the Phoenix store near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and warned the suspect to stop stealing and exit the dollar store, according to KTVK/KPHO.

The pair then began arguing when the shoplifter punched Madrid in the face, at which point the store worker pulled a gun and opened fire, the outlet reported.

He allegedly shot the suspect 10 times and continued to unleash bullets even as the man was on the floor, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

