A family from Pennsylvania have been left devastated after their 16-year-old son died from leukemia just 24 hours after being diagnosed with the disease.

Kyle Limper appeared to be a fit, healthy and active teenager who would regularly participate in school sports. But when he complained of lingering back pain following a basketball game, his parents took him to the Urgent Care.

‘They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up. He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed,’ Kyle’s dad, Ken Limper told Fox 29.

When the pain failed to subside he was admitted to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia where doctors made the crushing diagnosis.

By this the teenager’s organs were already slowly shutting down and Kyle died just one day later – turning his friends and family’s world upside down.

