True Pundit:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has fielded dozens of private meetings and phone calls in recent months in an effort to meddle with U.S. foreign policy in Iran, as President Trump has dropped $200 billion in sanctions against Iran.

Trump threatened retaliation against Iran over the holidays after Iran-backed protesters tried to overrun the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Kerry was the lead negotiator who handed Iran over $150 Billion in U.S. cash for what was then-spun as a Nuclear deal. Trump dissolved the supposed deal but Iran still kept the money, thanks to Kerry and his boss Barack Obama.

If he weren’t a corrupt bureaucrat, John Kerry would have recused himself from all negotiations with Iran and for that matter, Israel, especially during his tenure as secretary of state. Instead, his leadership has proven an epic disaster of foreign policy for the United States, especially in the Middle East.

Kerry’s daughter Vanessa is married to an Iranian national and physician. His best man at the ceremony was the son of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs — the position comparable to U.S. Sec of State.