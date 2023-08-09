Family attacked by teens on NYC subway were enjoying final night of 6-week vacation before vicious assault  

NY Post

The family who was attacked by a trio of teenage girls on a Manhattan train Thursday evening were enjoying the final night of their Big Apple vacation when they were viciously assaulted — and were shocked by such a random outburst of violence. The family of four, visiting from Nevada, were riding the F train home around 8 p.m. when the teens targeted them. “I never encountered this kind of violence, or you know, you read about in the news. I just say, ‘Oh, that’s not going to happen to me,’” the mom, Sue Young, told The Post. “We’ve been to New York so many times as visitors, we love this city. I’ve never seen anything like this before.” Young, 51, was with her husband, Ken, and their 11-year-old twin daughters on the final night of their six-week summer trip. The family was minding their own business when Young said the girls sitting across from them began to loudly laugh at them for no apparent reason. “All three of them were just looking directly at us. There’s no doubt about it, hard to ignore,” she said.

