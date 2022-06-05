NY Post

The 66-year-old man and four of his grandsons killed Thursday by an escaped Texas prison inmate at their family ranch were remembered as an “amazing” and “close-knit” family. Mark Collins, 66; Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11 were allegedly slain by Gonzalo Lopez — who who was serving a life sentence for killing a man but had been on the lam since hijacking a prison bus in mid-May. “What happened to the Collins family is unspeakable,” Harris County Sheriff’s Det. David Crain, a close friend of the family, said, according to CNN affiliate KTRK-TV. During a Friday ceremony held at a baseball field 30 miles from Houston, he called the youngsters “bright, shining stars,” multiple outlets reported.

