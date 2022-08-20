A famed resort that served as the inspiration for Dirty Dancing was consumed by a fire nearly 35 years after the film premiered.

On Tuesday, firefighters responded to a blaze at a building that was part of the since-abandoned Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel in Liberty, N.Y., according to a Facebook post from the Liberty Fire Department.

“While en route, multiple calls into Sullivan 911 reported a large structure on fire at the old Grossinger’s Hotel property,” the post read. “A smoke column was now visible for several miles. First arriving units had to cut through a gate in order to access the roadway to get to the fire. Upon reaching the fire it was found to be a 3 ½ story building that was now well involved.”

The efforts of the firefighters were hampered due to concrete barriers on the property and the foliage being overgrown, according to the post.

The fire was brought under control after “several hours” and an excavator was used to knock down the structure, authorities stated. An investigation into the fire at the former hotel is ongoing.

Read more at People