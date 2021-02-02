The New York Post:

In a career spanning five decades, Palladino racked up a star-studded roster of clients that included political heavyweights and Hollywood celebrities.

Private investigator to the stars Jack Palladino has died four days after suffering a traumatic brain injury while getting robbed outside his San Francisco home, his lawyer said.

Palladino was 76.

The flamboyant P.I. — whose clients included Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein and a teen Michael Jackson accuser — banged his head Thursday as two men stole a camera he was using to take photos of them, police and his family said.

Palladino died Monday, a day after he was taken off life support, his lawyer confirmed to the Associated Press (AP).

Local District Attorney Chesa Boudin told the San Francisco Chronicle that two men already charged with the robbery — Lawrence Thomas, 24, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23 — will now likely face murder charges.

Fittingly for such a storied career, their arrests appear to have been Palladino’s final case — with the photos he took of them just before the fatal attack using to ID them, police told his wife, fellow detective Sandra Sutherland.

“He would have loved knowing that,” his wife told the AP.

She recalled telling him as he lay unconscious in the hospital, “Guess what, Jack, they got the bastards, and it was all your doing.”

He was hired by Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign to put a lid on women who were coming forward to claim they had had sex with the future president, and later helped keep track of women accusing rapist Harvey Weinstein of abuses.

He also helped the family of a 14-year-old boy who won a multimillion-dollar settlement from Michael Jackson after accusing him of molestation. The late singer was never charged with a crime in that case.

He even played himself in the 1999 Russell Crowe movie “The Insider” as it showed him helping whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand fight Big Tobacco.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told KTVU that “if you were to cast someone to be a private investigator in a movie, Jack Palladino was the prototype.”

Other clients included Don Johnson, Kevin Costner, Robin Williams, Huey Newton and Snoop Dogg, as well as the Hearst family after their daughter Patty was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

