Famed Notting Hill carnival terrorized by men with giant knives, 8 stabbings, 275 arrests

London’s famous Notting Hill Carnival reached its highest level of stabbings in seven years as men with knives, 275 arrests, and several hospitalizations marred the two-day spectacle.The event, which took place from Aug. 27 to 28, attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees on the streets of England’s capital, and features live music, performances, and entertainment.

Over 2 million attended this year’s annual festival, which has earned its stripes as Europe’s largest street party and one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture.But despite its joyous nature, violent riots and vicious attacks plagued festivities, leaving eight people stabbed as a 29-year-old man remains in critical condition.Videos circulating on social media show groups of young people running down a street dressed in black and wearing ski masks Monday night.

READ MORE