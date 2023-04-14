Israeli actor Chaim Topol used his status as a VIP to work for the Mossad in countries that Israelis generally had a hard time accessing in the 70s and 80s, according to a report by Haaretz on Thursday.

Topol’s wife Galia and children, Adi and Omer, told Haaretz about missions their father carried out for the Israeli international intelligence agency including installing surveillance on an Arab nation’s embassy in a European capital.

They said that the Mossad utilized him because of the fame and notoriety he got from the hit film The Fiddler on the Roof which he starred in as Tevye.

