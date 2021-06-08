Fox News:

Manchin announced his opposition to S.1 election reform bill on Sunday

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist before entering Congress this year, said Manchin should just fall in line with the rest of his party “or get out of our way.”

The progressive Squad is lashing out at Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia Democrat announced his opposition to congressional Democrats’ highest priority piece of legislation, known as the For the People Act.

Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the sweeping election overhaul reform because it’s too partisan and would further divide the country – earning the wrath of the most liberal members of Congress.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., called Manchin the “new Mitch McConnell.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused the moderate senator of backing GOP “voter suppression.” And a third New York Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones, said Manchin is trying to “preserve Jim Crow.”

The Squad has long been frustrated with Manchin for his stance against eliminating the filibuster, which would allow Democrats to pass legislation in the Senate with a simple majority. Progressives want to push through an ambitious agenda – including D.C. statehood, voting rights, gun control and police reform – while Democrats have control of the House, Senate and White House.

