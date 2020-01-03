PAGE SIX.COM

Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet the Press Daily’ may be sidelined to make room for Nicolle Wallace

Chuck Todd’s “Meet the Press Daily” could be sidelined at MSNBC as part of a dramatic anchor reshuffling at the cable network to promote rising star Nicolle Wallace. While the “MTP” flagship, also under NBC political director Todd, remains the No. 1 rated Sunday political show, with over 3 million viewers, his weekday 5 p.m. spinoff show has seen a dip in the all-important 25-to-54 age demographic. It airs between more popular, opinionated shows: Wallace’s “Deadline: White House,” which peaked with 2 million viewers in 2019, and “The Beat With Ari Melber.”

READ MORE AT PAGE SIX.COM