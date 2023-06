Senator Elizabeth Warren had the audacity to complain about the Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action in higher education on Thursday.

This is a woman who lied about her ethnic background in order to advance her academic career. Maybe she isn’t the best person to speak out on this particular issue.

She posted this on Twitter:

An extremist Supreme Court has once again reversed decades of settled law, rolled back the march toward racial justice, and narrowed educational opportunity for all. I won't stop fighting for young people with big dreams who deserve an equal chance to pursue their future. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2023

Everyone knows her history these days.

Elizabeth Warren claimed native American status while at Harvard, taking credit for being the first native American woman of color hired by Harvard Law School. https://t.co/zyswtFTBgu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2023

