NEW YORK POST:

She won’t be wearing designer labels for a while.

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, who scammed her way into New York society, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison, where the fashion-obsessed diva will strut around in green jail garb.

“I am stunned by the depths of the defendant’s deception, her labyrinth of lies that kept her con afloat,” said Justice Diane Kiesel before handing down the stiff term to Sorokin, who was wearing a funereal long-sleeve black dress with a bowed sash.

Kiesel remarked that while Sorokin awaited trial, “she worried about who would play her in the Netflix or the HBO programs that we’re told are in the works” instead of focusing on her Manhattan Supreme Court case.

She was convicted last month of ripping off about $200,000 from banks and businesses and trying to steal millions more — but the serious charges appeared to concern her less than her clothes.

Her couture caterwauling frequently delayed proceedings and irked the judge, who repeatedly admonished her for throwing temper tantrums when she couldn’t get her stylist-curated outfits to Rikers in time for trial.