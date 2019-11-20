NEW YORK POST:

Thousands of lawsuits across the United States have accused a drug company owned by the billionaire Sackler family of using false claims to push highly addictive opioids on an unsuspecting nation, fueling the deadliest drug epidemic in US history.

Yet, even as its US drugmaker collapses under the charges, another company owned by the family has used the same tactics to peddle its signature painkiller, OxyContin, in China, according to interviews with current and former employees and documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The documents and interviews indicate that representatives from the Sacklers’ Chinese affiliate, Mundipharma, tell doctors that time-release painkillers like OxyContin are less addictive than other opioids—the same pitch that Purdue Pharma, the US company owned by the family, admitted was false in court more than a decade ago.

Mundipharma has pushed ever larger doses of the drug, even as it became clear that higher doses present higher risks and represented the drug as safe for chronic pain, according to the interviews and documents.

These tactics mirror those employed by Purdue Pharma in the US, where more than 400,000 people have died of opioid overdoses and millions more became addicted. An avalanche of litigation over the company’s marketing has driven Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy in the US.