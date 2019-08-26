WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

People are sneaking into open houses under realtors’ noses and stealing home sellers’ prescription opioids.

As the flood of opioids into vulnerable communities has grown, realtors have had to be on guard to prevent drug theft while hosting open houses and to educate home sellers about their roles in prevention, including hiding their medications in the same way they would firearms.

Realtor associations across the country have taken on the unlikely role, in league with law enforcement and healthcare professionals, in working to prevent the spread of opioid abuse.

“We’re seeing more of it, I think, and I’ll speak from a Pennsylvania and a local level,” Bill McFalls Jr., president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors told the Washington Examiner. “I have seen it firsthand in a family. We do mail outs, seminars, to make [PAR members] aware of what’s happening out there. It’s occurring, and we go to great lengths to instruct members how to prevent against it.”