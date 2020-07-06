News Max:

Faith leaders are decrying California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban last week on singing in houses of worship due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Fox News reported on Monday.

California’s new guidelines state that places of worship must “discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower,” as health officials point to singing as a proven way to spread a virus.

Sean Feucht, a pastor in Northern California, started a “Let Us Worship” petition on his website, comparing Newsom to Pharoah by reading a verse from Exodus, “This is what the Lord says, ‘Let my people go, so that they may worship me.'”

