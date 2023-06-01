Hundreds of Oakland, California, residents demanded the city take action on the rising crime rates during a Tuesday community safety meeting with local officials at Oakland Technical High School, with one resident saying they are the “victims of a failed progressive utopia.”

City Council Member Dan Kalb, the meeting’s organizer, was joined on a panel by Oakland Police Captain Jeffrey Thomason and Kentrell Killens, the interim chief of Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention.

Various residents shared their stories of how violence has impacted their everyday lives, from coming home to shopping at local outlets. Turnout for the event was reportedly over 500 individuals.

At one point, one local woman asked the crowd how many of them had been assaulted, and dozens raised their hands in the affirmative.

Several of the residents spoke about the violent attacks in the city that have occurred against women.

“It’s all women,” one resident said as she recounted her violent attack outside of her North Oakland home. “Two kids beat the shit of me in front of my house last Monday night. Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street.”

