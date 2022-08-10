Former Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and failed 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Andrew Yang both issued statements Tuesday warning Democrats of the fallout of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort Monday night.

Cuomo wrote, “DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations.”

The disgraced NY governor added, “DOJ must disclose the bona fide nature of the August 8 action or else the republicans will use it to Discredit the Jan 6 investigation, which would be a terrible disservice to the good work of the house committee in exposing The Trump administration violations.”

Essentially, Cuomo is worried the sliver of alleged “credibility” the January 6th Committee might still have will be totally destroyed by the blatant politicization of the federal government.

Yang, noting first that he’s no fan of Trump, told his followers the raid “strengthens” Trump’s claim that he’s being unjustly persecuted.

Yang went on to say the raid “was authorized by a local judge and a particular FBI office without buy-in or notification of higher levels of government.”

However, he admitted “literally no one will believe that or make a distinction. It’s probably bureaucratic but it seems political.”

