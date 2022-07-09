Defense.gov
The United States has now committed $2.2 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last three weeks as we support their fight to defend their democracy. In total, the United States has committed approximately $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. On July 8, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $400 million. This is the fifteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.
United States security assistance committed to Ukraine includes:
Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
Over 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;
Over 20,000 other anti-armor systems;
Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
126 155mm Howitzers and up to 411,000 155mm artillery rounds;
36,000 105mm artillery rounds;
126 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;
22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;
12 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;
Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
20 Mi-17 helicopters;
Counter-battery systems;
Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;
200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
Over 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms;
Over 59,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;
75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
Laser-guided rocket systems;
Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;
Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;
26 counter-artillery radars;
Four counter-mortar radars;
Four air surveillance radars;
Two harpoon coastal defense systems;
18 coastal and riverine patrol boats;
M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;
Tactical secure communications systems;
Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;
Commercial satellite imagery services;
Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
Medical supplies to include first aid kits;
Electronic jamming equipment;
Field equipment and spare parts;
Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.