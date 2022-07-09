Defense.gov

The United States has now committed $2.2 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last three weeks as we support their fight to defend their democracy. In total, the United States has committed approximately $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. On July 8, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $400 million. This is the fifteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

United States security assistance committed to Ukraine includes:

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Over 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;

Over 20,000 other anti-armor systems;

Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

126 155mm Howitzers and up to 411,000 155mm artillery rounds;

36,000 105mm artillery rounds;

126 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;

22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;

12 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

20 Mi-17 helicopters;

Counter-battery systems;

Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;

200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

Over 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms;

Over 59,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;

121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket systems;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;

26 counter-artillery radars;

Four counter-mortar radars;

Four air surveillance radars;

Two harpoon coastal defense systems;

18 coastal and riverine patrol boats;

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;

Commercial satellite imagery services;

Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;

Medical supplies to include first aid kits;

Electronic jamming equipment;

Field equipment and spare parts;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

